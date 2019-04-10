New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Shirley Willis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley S. Willis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley S. Willis Obituary
Willis, Shirley S.
Shirley S. Willis, age 94, entered into peaceful rest on April 9, 2019 at Middlesex Healthcare Hospice, Middletown, CT. Shirley was born in Woodbridge, CT on September 12, 1924, and was predeceased by her parents Clifford Strong and Mary Short Strong, her sisters Florence MacPherson and Mabel Strong, and brothers Richard Strong and Milton Strong, and loving husband of fifty-two years, Joseph M. Willis who died in August 1999. Shirley is survived by her children, Joseph S. Willis (Peggy), Sharon, VT, Alice Hencir (Raymond), Madison, CT, Mark Willis (Wendy), Inverness, FL, Paul Willis (Theresa), Naugatuck, CT, Shirllee Perri (Wayne), Cheshire, CT, and John Willis, Naugatuck, CT, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will all miss her dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 232 Durham Road, Madison, CT at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12th. Burial in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown, will be at the convenience of the family. In leu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Middlesex Health Hospice Program Middlesex Health, Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457, online at middlesexhealth.org/donate, or phone 860-358-6200. To share memories or express condolences online and to view the complete obituary, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now