Shirley S. Willis, age 94, entered into peaceful rest on April 9, 2019 at Middlesex Healthcare Hospice, Middletown, CT. Shirley was born in Woodbridge, CT on September 12, 1924, and was predeceased by her parents Clifford Strong and Mary Short Strong, her sisters Florence MacPherson and Mabel Strong, and brothers Richard Strong and Milton Strong, and loving husband of fifty-two years, Joseph M. Willis who died in August 1999. Shirley is survived by her children, Joseph S. Willis (Peggy), Sharon, VT, Alice Hencir (Raymond), Madison, CT, Mark Willis (Wendy), Inverness, FL, Paul Willis (Theresa), Naugatuck, CT, Shirllee Perri (Wayne), Cheshire, CT, and John Willis, Naugatuck, CT, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews who will all miss her dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 232 Durham Road, Madison, CT at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12th. Burial in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown, will be at the convenience of the family. In leu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Middlesex Health Hospice Program Middlesex Health, Office of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent Street, Middletown, CT 06457, online at middlesexhealth.org/donate, or phone 860-358-6200. To share memories or express condolences online and to view the complete obituary, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2019