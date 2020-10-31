Hayden, Shirley W.
Shirley W. Hayden, age 85, a longtime Derby resident peacefully entered into rest in her home with her loving family by her side on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert E. Hayden. She was born in Derby on September 21, 1935 the daughter of the late Henry James and Janet (Scaife) Wilkinson. Mrs. Hayden worked as an engraver for Pilot Pen and as a basket maker for Shelton Products before her retirement. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as going to Vermont with her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Shirley Hayden, Ronald Hayden and his wife Karen, and Kathy DeLuca and her husband Albert, her grandchildren Debbi Hayden (Garett), Shawn Hayden (Nicole), Steven Hayden, Danielle Conte (Sebastian), and Nicholas DeLuca, her great-grandchildren Joshua, Bria, Easton, Camden and Enzo, as well as her siblings Sally (Sarah) Roberts, Susanne Pease, Sharon Tucker, Janet Worobel, Alice Devoid, Alfred Rollinson, and Jim Rollinson. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in Oak Cliff Cemetery, Derby. Online condolences can be left for Shirley's family at www.adzimafh.com
.