1/1
Shirley W. Hayden
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hayden, Shirley W.
Shirley W. Hayden, age 85, a longtime Derby resident peacefully entered into rest in her home with her loving family by her side on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Robert E. Hayden. She was born in Derby on September 21, 1935 the daughter of the late Henry James and Janet (Scaife) Wilkinson. Mrs. Hayden worked as an engraver for Pilot Pen and as a basket maker for Shelton Products before her retirement. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as going to Vermont with her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Shirley Hayden, Ronald Hayden and his wife Karen, and Kathy DeLuca and her husband Albert, her grandchildren Debbi Hayden (Garett), Shawn Hayden (Nicole), Steven Hayden, Danielle Conte (Sebastian), and Nicholas DeLuca, her great-grandchildren Joshua, Bria, Easton, Camden and Enzo, as well as her siblings Sally (Sarah) Roberts, Susanne Pease, Sharon Tucker, Janet Worobel, Alice Devoid, Alfred Rollinson, and Jim Rollinson. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in Oak Cliff Cemetery, Derby. Online condolences can be left for Shirley's family at www.adzimafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Oak Cliff Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved