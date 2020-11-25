1/1
Sigmund S. Rakiec Jr.
Rakiec, Sigmund S. Jr.
Sigmund Stanley "Porky" Rakiec, Jr., age 79, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Arden House in Hamden, Connecticut. He was born on October 13, 1941, in New Haven, Connecticut a son of the late Sigmund S. Rakiec Sr. and Rose M. (Gallo) Rakiec. Sigmund was initiated into the Iron Workers Local #424 on October 1, 1972. He was a proud member of the Iron Workers Local for 31 years and held the title of Journeyman. In 2003 after retirement, Sigmund held the title of Honorary Member in good standing. Sigmund was predeceased by his former wife Janet A. De Nicola and son Marc E. De Nicola. He is survived by their children Kimberly C. Kaar, Robin Rakiec-Jones, and Stanley "Stan" J. De Nicola. Sigmund is survived by his former wife Cynthia A. Polinsky and their son Sigmund Rakiec. He is also survived by a daughter Susanne Weiand-Allen and his sister Lorraine (Rakiec) Weston.
Sigmund will be interred in Saint Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven, Connecticut. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send a condolence to his family, please see his obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
