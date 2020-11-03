Mattei, SilviaSylvia Massaro Mattei, 88, of 116 Katherine Drive., Hamden, died at home, November 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her loving husband Luigi Mattei. Sylvia was born in Faicchio, Italy, November 3, 1931, daughter of the late Gaetano and Maria Massaro and had worked for Henry Richards Handbag Company and Cusano Catering prior to retiring. She enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables, cooking and most of all spending time with her family and friends. Sylvia is survived by her children, MaryAnn DiGioia of Hamden and Joseph (Katherine) Mattei of North Attleboro, MA. Grandchildren Michael (Megan) DiGioia, Louis (Marissa) DiGioia, Sergio DiGioia, Paul DiGioia, Luigi Mattei and Enzo Mattei and great-grandchildren Marco DiGioia, Matteo DiGioia, Viviana DiGioia, Massimo DiGioia and Alessia DiGioia, sister of Vincenzo Massaro, Lena Viscuso, Luica Valentino and the late Albert Massaro, Rita Massaro, Marchello Massaro, Carmella Mauro, Benito Massaro, Angelo Massaro and Bruno Massaro. Calling hours will be held FRIDAY morning 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Friends are then asked to go directly to Blessed Sacrament Church (C.B.L.C) for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow at All Saints.