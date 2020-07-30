Silvio Sagnella

Sagnella, SilvioBrother-in-law, Uncle, Grandfather, Father, and loving Husband, Silvio John Sagnella died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was 88 years old. Silvio was predeceased by his brother Tony and sister Edith, and his parents Anthony and Leonilda. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Bowen Sagnella, their seven children and spouses—Mary and Mario Passalacqua, Anthony and Toni Ann Sagnella, Margaret and Donald Bender, Monica and Gary Aurora, John and Christina Sagnella, Chris and Annie Sagnella, Peter and Marika Sagnella—, 19 grandchildren, brother-in-law Robert Bowen, niece Roberta Brym, nephews Edward and Michael Raccio, and many beloved relatives and friends. Silvio was educated early in the Catholic tradition at St. Michael's School in New Haven, and later graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1949. He earned an undergraduate degree from New Haven State Teachers College in 1956, and graduate degrees from Southern Connecticut State College in 1961 and Saint Joseph College in 1965. Stationed in Japan, he served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. Silvio taught Science for four years in the Meriden Public School System, and Science for twenty-six years in Cheshire at Dodd Junior High School. He retired from teaching in 1992. During summers, with a small business, he applied the carpentry skills he learned from his father. These skills helped Silvio build a home for his family in Hamden. It was at this home Silvio cultivated many hobbies and skills, including homemaking wine, gardening, and woodworking. Silvio was a faithful parishioner for nearly 50 years at Ascension Church. He embodied the Catholic values of compassion and charity by visiting the sick through The Men's Legion of Mary, heading the CCD Confirmation Program, and serving as a Eucharistic Minister. Silvio also served the Boy Scouts of America as Troop Leader for the Quinnipiac Council. Silvio will be missed for his modesty, humor, generosity, and unwavering commitment to friends and family. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service Saturday at All Saints cemetery, North Haven, with the funeral procession arriving approximately 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann's Soup Kitchen, 930 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, 06514.