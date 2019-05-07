|
Koffer, Simon
Simon Koffer, 97, died peacefully on May 6, 2019, with his loving family by his side. A Purple Heart, WWII Veteran, many will remember Simon as the owner of S&J Distributors on Howard Avenue in New Haven, selling Winegard TV Antennas and later burglar alarms systems. Simon is survived by his daughter Linda Koffer of New York; son Alan Koffer of Georgia; daughter Judy Ginsberg Penn of North Carolina; daughter Karen Ginsberg of Hamden; brother Morris Koffer of Long Island; three grandchildren including Robyn Anderson of Branford and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Anne Raflowitz Koffer and his second wife Doris Ginsberg Koffer.
Graveside funeral service will be held at Congregation Sinai Memorial Park, Farwell St., West Haven, Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book, please visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2019