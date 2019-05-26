New Haven Register Obituaries
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Star of Jacob Christian Church
506 Howard Avenue
New Haven, CT
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Star of Jacob Christian Church
506 Howard Avenue
New Haven, CT
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Evergreen Cemetery
769 Ella Grasso Blvd.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Sixto Cardona Obituary
Cardona, Sixto
Sixto Cardona, 89 of New Haven died peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his loving family by his side. He was he beloved husband of sixty eight years to Bernanda Adames Cardona. Sixto was born in Lares, Puerto Rico on March 29, 1930, a son of the late Gabriel and Ursula Cardona, and had resided in New Haven for the past sixty eight years. He worked in the maintenance department for Lender's Bagel Co. for more than fifteen years, retiring in 1995. Sixto was a longtime member of Star of Jacob Christian Church of New Haven. He is also survived by four daughters, Olivia Cardona, Dulce (Rev. Tony) Brenes and Margarita (Mario Cesar) Rolon of New Haven and Carmen G. (John W.) Lugo of Deltona, FL, two sons, Angel (Damaris) Cardona of Wallingford and Ermelindo (Elizabeth) Cardona of Hamden, ten grandchildren, twenty five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by six brothers and three sisters. Sixto's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, March 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Star of Jacob Christian Church, 506 Howard Ave., New Haven. A funeral service will take place at the church at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. The Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven has been entrusted with arrangements.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 27, 2019
