|
|
Fiorillo, Slava
Slava Pipenbacher Fiorillo of New Haven died peacefully on September 12, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Anthony S. Fiorillo for 38 years. Slava was born in Maribor, Slovania on January 12, 1955, daughter of the late Marija Pipenbacher Szerekes. She was the cash department head for Stop & Shop for 25 years and for the past five years was the floral manager for Shop Rite. Slava loved to garden and did all the landscape work at home. She was a wonderful cook and especially loved to entertain her family and friends at the holidays. She is the loving and devoted mother of Nina and Anthony (Briana Capobianco) Fiorillo, Jr. Sister of Anton (Deborah) Pipenbacher, sister-in-law of Nadine and Dave Celano and aunt of Jennie, Lisa and Philip DiLieto as well as other nieces and nephews. She loved animals and is also survived by her dogs Bronx and Brooklyn. She was predeceased by her grandmother Leopoldina Pipenbacher and her in-laws Anthony and Jennie DiLieto Fiorillo. Slava's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Smilow Cancer Hospital for the compassionate care they gave her.
Visiting hours will be Monday evening from 4-8pm in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary Church, 731 Main St., Branford, Tuesday morning at 10. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Slava's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 15, 2019