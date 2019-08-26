|
Ciukenda, Sofia
Sofia Ciukenda, age 94, of Branford entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Wasyl Ciukenda. Sofia was the loving mother of Stephen Ciukenda (wife Cindy) of Orange. She was born in Kiev, Ukraine on September 17th 1924. Sofia and her husband Wasyl, relocated after WWII to the United States in 1950. They arrived and lived in Biloxi, Mississippi until moving to Connecticut approximately the year of 1954, where they resided for 16 years in East Haven and then moved to Branford where she had lived in the home that she loved for the last 49 years. She worked at the Malleable Iron Fittings Company for a short time and then at The Summit House Restaurant in Branford for 19 years. She later worked as a self-employed housekeeper when she decided at the age of 92 to retire. She was a longtime member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven where she volunteered as one of the Perohi workers. She enjoyed flower gardening and doing activities with the Branford Senior Citizens. The family would like to send a special Thank You to all the friends and extended family that have been there for her throughout the years.
Friends and family may visit on Wednesday from 5-7:00 PM at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. A Panachyda service will be held at 6:00 PM during the visitation. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10:00 AM at St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019