Solomon Brown


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Solomon Brown Obituary
Brown, Solomon
Solomon Brown, 85, of Hamden, formerly of New Haven, entered eternal rest on April 11, 2019. He was the widower of Mildred Louise Brown. Mr. Brown was born in Montezuma, GA on April 15, 1933, a son of the late Will Brown and Lelia Bell Fryer Brown. He was a longtime member of Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church and prior to retiring, was employed at Yale University as a Floor Man. Solomon leaves to cherish loving memories, daughters, Rev. Vanessa Brown and Frances Wallace; a grandson, Jovan Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by brothers, Willie, Walter and Roscoe Brown and a sister, Elizabeth Felton.
A celebration of Mr. Brown's life and legacy will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 100 Webster St., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 18, 2019
