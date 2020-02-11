|
Angelucci, Sondra (Murzak)
Sondra M. (Murzak) Angelucci, 75, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on Sunday morning February 9, 2020, in her home. Sondra was born in Derby on December 27, 1944, daughter of the late Harold and Helen Kunzik Murzak. She graduated from Ansonia High School and Southern CT State University. She was employed as a school teacher at Great Oak Middle School in Oxford for over thirty years, until her retirement in 2016. Her gift to teach touched the lives of many students in a special way that they will always remember her. Sondra enjoyed vacationing each year in Waitsfield, VT and was a die-hard fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. She was a former member of the Red Hat Ladies Society and helped with the Student Council at Great Oak School. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving sons, Todd D. Angelucci of Colchester and Robert J. Angelucci Jr. of Oxford, brother, David Murzak (Gloria) of North Haven, sister, Barbara Baranek of East Haven, grandchildren, Zachary, Kari and Dylan Angelucci, nieces and nephews, Alfred B. Baranek III, Christopher and Michelle Murzak and Lisa DelGuidice. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Friday, her funeral will begin at 8:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a funeral service at 9:00 a.m. at Three Saints Orthodox Church, 26 Howard Avenue, Ansonia. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 12, 2020