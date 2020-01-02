|
|
Lockery, Sonya M.
Sonya M. Lockery, 52, of West Haven, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born in New Haven on August 5, 1967 and was the daughter of Robert and Mary Lockery, Sr. Sonya was known for her big heart. She was loving and caring to all her family, especially her daughter and granddaughter whom she adored. Mother of Jessica Lockery. Grandmother of Lilyana Lockery. Sister of Robert (Tanya) Lockery Jr. and Christopher (Chery) Lockery.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 3, 2020