Damutz, Sophie
Sophie Tercyak Damutz, 98, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Damutz. Sophie was born in New Haven on July 28, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Peter and Helen Kamienski Tercyzk. She had worked for the former Picker Nuclear of Northford until her retirement and was a member of the North Haven Senior Center. Aunt of Ron and Rosemary Neubig. Also survived by several other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother Henry Tercyak and a sister Lillian Gilmart.
A graveside service will be conducted in Northford Cemetery, Foote Hill Road, Northford on Friday morning, May 22nd at 10:30. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Sophie Tercyak Damutz, 98, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Damutz. Sophie was born in New Haven on July 28, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Peter and Helen Kamienski Tercyzk. She had worked for the former Picker Nuclear of Northford until her retirement and was a member of the North Haven Senior Center. Aunt of Ron and Rosemary Neubig. Also survived by several other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother Henry Tercyak and a sister Lillian Gilmart.
A graveside service will be conducted in Northford Cemetery, Foote Hill Road, Northford on Friday morning, May 22nd at 10:30. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 20, 2020.