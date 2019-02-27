Farley, Sophie

Sophie Farley of Branford died Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the wife of the late Fred Farley. Sophie was born March 13, 1921 in Westfield, MA, daughter of the late Frank and Wladyslava Koezamecha Marcyoniak. Sophie was one of 13 children. She was a survivor of the 1944 Hartford Circus Fire. Sophie was a member of the Guilford Senior Center and a member of the "Young at Heart" band. Sophie is survived by her daughter Marie Marsh of Guilford, her six grandsons, Dan Marsh (Gail), Brian Marsh (Joann), Dennis Marsh (Susan), Ahren Farley, Christopher Farley, and Keith Farley, and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons, David and Frank Farley. Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Branford Hills Health Care Center for their care and devotion to Sophie during her time there.

Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral service Thursday morning at 10:00 in the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, and may call prior to the funeral from 9:00 – 10:00. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2019