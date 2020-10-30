1/
Sophie (Sonia) Wolliak
Wolliak, Sophie (Sonia)
Sophie (Sonia) Wolliak, aged 89, of Orange passed away on October 27, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael's branch. She was predeceased by her sister Eugenia Wolliak and her parents, William and Melania Wolliak. Sonia was born in Bridgeport on November 27, 1930. She graduated from Harding High School in Bridgeport and from Barnard College in NYC in 1953 with a BA degree in Fine Arts. Sonia was very devoted to her family and had many interests including the fine arts, cats, gardening, and nature. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 in Lakeview Cemetery, 885 Boston Ave., Bridgeport. The Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St. are entrusted with the arrangements.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
