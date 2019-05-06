Hoyt, Spencer Steele

Spencer Steele Hoyt, 77, of Milford passed away peacefully at home with family on April 28, 2019. Son of Spencer Steele Hoyt and Katherine Gilbert Hoyt, he was born Oct. 6,1941. He is survived by his sisters Sue Ball (Richard), Nancy Crossman (Jeff), two sons Douglas Steele Hoyt (Janice), Jason Kwolek Hoyt (Brenda) and his grandson Samuel Osmo Hoyt.

He was an avid UConn women's basketball fan, a Nascar follower and quite a gear head growing up. His most favorite car he owned was a 1963 Ford Galaxy 427ci V8. A voracious reader, he turned his family and friends on to many good reads over the years. He was a world traveler during his service in the U.S. Navy, and was always up for a road trip, whether long or short he was always in. There was an adventurous side of him as well. Parachuting, whitewater rafting, climbing, hiking, canoeing, bodysurfing, and even flying in a glider are just a start of the many wonderful things he did with his boys. He was passionate about his politics and was always ready for a debate.Spence had a way of making anyone feel comfortable within their own skin with his bountiful smile and his wacky silliness. Laughter is what Spencer loved most and laughing with him is what we will all remember. To all his family and friends and anyone he has touched in this lifetime, may his smile live on forever.