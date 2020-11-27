1/1
Spero Jordanides
Jordanides, Spero
Spero Jordanides, 98, of Ansonia, formerly of Ashlar Village, Wallingford, died peacefully November 20, 2020, at The CT Hospice.
He was born in Ansonia, Sept. 20, 1922, a son of the late James and Katherine Jordanides and was a U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran of World War II where he served as a pilot and an aircraft mechanic. Spero had a long career as an Engineer in the Aerospace Industry until his retirement and was a Free Mason.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary, Teddy and Mikey. He is survived by his brother Johnny; his and nieces and nephews, Kathy, Gene, Phil, Steven and Amy; and his grandnephew and grandnieces, Nicholas, Rachel and Taylor.
In following Spero's wishes, A private graveside service with military honors was held in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. Funeral Arrangements were directed by The Wallingford Funeral Home.
www.wallingfordfh.com




Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
