Jordanides, SperoSpero Jordanides, 98, of Ansonia, formerly of Ashlar Village, Wallingford, died peacefully November 20, 2020, at The CT Hospice.He was born in Ansonia, Sept. 20, 1922, a son of the late James and Katherine Jordanides and was a U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran of World War II where he served as a pilot and an aircraft mechanic. Spero had a long career as an Engineer in the Aerospace Industry until his retirement and was a Free Mason.He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary, Teddy and Mikey. He is survived by his brother Johnny; his and nieces and nephews, Kathy, Gene, Phil, Steven and Amy; and his grandnephew and grandnieces, Nicholas, Rachel and Taylor.In following Spero's wishes, A private graveside service with military honors was held in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. Funeral Arrangements were directed by The Wallingford Funeral Home.