Novara, ASCJ, Sr. Anthony
Sr. Anthony Novara (Benedetta Novara) died peacefully on August 25, 2020 at Sacred Heart Manor, Hamden, CT. Sr. Anthony was 90 years old and professed as an Apostle of the Sacred Heart of Jesus for 66 years. Sr. Anthony, daughter of the late Gaetano (Tony) and Providenza (Pearl Mocca) Novara was born in St. Louis, MO on October 24, 1929. She entered the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Hamden, CT on August 28, 1951; professed First Vows on August 24, 1954 and Perpetual Vows on August 25, 1958 at Mount Sacred Heart, Hamden, CT. Sr. Anthony earned a Bachelor of Education degree in Special Education/Science from Carlow College in Pittsburgh, PA and a Master of Special Education degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA. In her 66 years as a vowed Apostle of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Sr. Anthony faithfully served as an elementary teacher in MO, NY, and PA. She especially loved her many years at Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children in Greensburg, PA. Her skills as a bookkeeper and secretary were also an important part of her ministry. Sr. Anthony is survived by her sisters Rose Marie Borghi of MO and JoAnn (Jack) Hannebrink of FL and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She is lovingly remembered by her religious family, the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and by many friends. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Frank Borghi.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Manor on August 28, 2020 followed by burial at All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sr. Anthony Novara to Sacred Heart Manor, 261 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06451. The IOVANNE FUNERAL HOME, INC. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Sr. Anthony's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
