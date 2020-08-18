1/1
Stacey Caldwell
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stacey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caldwell, Stacey
Stacey Caldwell, 58, of Hamden, CT passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his beloved wife Bertha E. (Love) Caldwell and family. He was born on July 8, 1962 in New Haven to the late Earl R. and Joan (Hundley) Caldwell. Stacey owned and operated his own business, Complete Pest Control, for over 20 years. Through Stacey's life he left a lasting impression on everyone he met. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Shamar and Shamonte Caldwell; two beautiful granddaughters, Mahogany and Morgan Caldwell whom he adored and was known affectionately as "G-PA"; brother, Stephen Caldwell of Hamden, CT; two sisters, Sherri Young of MD and Stefanie King of New Haven; father- in- law, Edmond Love, Jr.; and a host of relatives and friends.
A walk-thru visitation will take place Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Caldwell family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved