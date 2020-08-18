Caldwell, Stacey
Stacey Caldwell, 58, of Hamden, CT passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his beloved wife Bertha E. (Love) Caldwell and family. He was born on July 8, 1962 in New Haven to the late Earl R. and Joan (Hundley) Caldwell. Stacey owned and operated his own business, Complete Pest Control, for over 20 years. Through Stacey's life he left a lasting impression on everyone he met. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Shamar and Shamonte Caldwell; two beautiful granddaughters, Mahogany and Morgan Caldwell whom he adored and was known affectionately as "G-PA"; brother, Stephen Caldwell of Hamden, CT; two sisters, Sherri Young of MD and Stefanie King of New Haven; father- in- law, Edmond Love, Jr.; and a host of relatives and friends.
A walk-thru visitation will take place Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Caldwell family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com