Sandler, Stacey
Stacey Andrea Sandler, 57, of Hamden, CT died November 29, 2019. Born in NY, her parents were Bernard and Carole Sandler. A talented artist, Stacey studied art education at SCSU and was an art teacher at Hamden High School for 20 years. Stacey was an avid music fan of the Grateful Dead, NRBQ and other bands. She leaves behind her son Kane, her sister Judy and husband Richard of Wilton, CT, her niece Charlotte Schaefer and husband Dan Bagnall, and her niece Paulina Schaefer. A celebration of Stacey's life will be held on Cape Cod in May 2020.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019