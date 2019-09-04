New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Ward Funeral Home and Cremation Service
260 Bank Street
Seymour, CT 06483
203-888-2021
Resources
More Obituaries for Stacy Francoeur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacy Francoeur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stacy Francoeur Obituary
Francoeur, Stacy
Stacy Francoeur, age 47, of Oxford, the beloved daughter of Laurie Francoeur and the late Phillip Francoeur, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 31, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Bridgeport on February 1, 1972. Stacy was an avid Boston Red Sox and San Francisco 49ers fan. Stacy had a big heart and loved being with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all and will remain forever in our hearts.
Stacy's loving family in addition to her mother Laurie includes her three brothers Glenn Francoeur, Scott Francoeur (Sheri) and Eric Francoeur, her sister Sandy DeFilippo (Ron), her husband Vincent Coviello and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Stacy was predeceased by her father Phillip and her sister Lisa Francoeur.
A Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Stacy's Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 am DIRECTLY at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Road, Oxford. Interment in the family plot at Mountain Meadows Cemetery, Seymour will follow.
Memorial Gifts in Stacy's memory may be made to the family to help defray final expenses through the funeral home.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street (RT 67, across from Klarides Village) Seymour, is compassionately caring for the family.
To light a virtual candle and leave online condolences, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stacy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Ward Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now