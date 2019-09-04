|
Francoeur, Stacy
Stacy Francoeur, age 47, of Oxford, the beloved daughter of Laurie Francoeur and the late Phillip Francoeur, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 31, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Bridgeport on February 1, 1972. Stacy was an avid Boston Red Sox and San Francisco 49ers fan. Stacy had a big heart and loved being with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all and will remain forever in our hearts.
Stacy's loving family in addition to her mother Laurie includes her three brothers Glenn Francoeur, Scott Francoeur (Sheri) and Eric Francoeur, her sister Sandy DeFilippo (Ron), her husband Vincent Coviello and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Stacy was predeceased by her father Phillip and her sister Lisa Francoeur.
A Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Stacy's Life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 am DIRECTLY at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Road, Oxford. Interment in the family plot at Mountain Meadows Cemetery, Seymour will follow.
Memorial Gifts in Stacy's memory may be made to the family to help defray final expenses through the funeral home.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank Street (RT 67, across from Klarides Village) Seymour, is compassionately caring for the family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 5, 2019