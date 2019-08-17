|
Psuja, Stanislawa "Stella"
Stanislawa "Stella" Psuja, age 94, of Ansonia, beloved wife of the late Jan Psuja, died peacefully on August 16, 2019, at Griffin Hospital. Born in Poland on April 25, 1925, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1946 and worked as an assembler for the former B.F. Goodrich Co. of Shelton. Mrs. Psuja was a Communicant of St. Michael Church, Derby, enjoyed cooking and gardening. She loved tending to her bird feeders daily and watching her feathered friends visit throughout the seasons. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Genevieve Narowski Adamczyk of Derby; her devoted nieces and nephews, Wanda Macedo of Norwalk, Michael Adamczyk of Ansonia, Ann Marie (Keith) Minnigerode of FL and Helen Stankievitch of West Haven; as well as five great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her twin brother, Stanley Adamczyk. Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 8:45 AM from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM in St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Avenue, Derby. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday morning from 8:45 to 9:45 AM, prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Church. Online condolences may be made at
WWW.WAKELEEMEMORIAL.COM
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019