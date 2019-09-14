|
Rostkowski, Stanley A.
Lifelong Connecticut resident Stanley A. Rostkowski, 87, passed peacefully on September 7, 2019.
Born in Stamford on September 12, 1931, Stanley was the son of the late John and Genevieve Rostkowski. He was predeceased by his sisters Helen and Regina. Stan was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, had a strong Catholic faith and pride for his Polish heritage. A three-sport athlete in his school years, Stan loved all sports and was an avid golfer. He stayed active through his later years, whether in his prized garden or playing ball with his children and grandchildren. Stan also loved all types of music, marching bands and drum corps competitions. An accomplished accordionist, "Uncle Sta" entertained family and friends at holidays and gatherings that are fondly remembered.
He was married on September 3, 1955 to his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy (Licek), is also survived by brother Ted Rostkoski, and children Carolyn Rostkowski (Patrick), Stephen and wife Audrey, Cindy and husband Michael Hess, and Larry and wife Diane. He was the dear grandfather of Cara, Amy, Emily, Diana, Ryan, Lauren and Carolyn who were the light of his life.
Stanley served his country in the U.S. Army, was stationed in Alaska for four years and honorably discharged as a Corporal. He was a proud graduate of Manhattan College, attended on the G.I. Bill. He enjoyed a long career at Norden Systems in Norwalk, CT and continued to work after his retirement at Tetley Tea for Pitney Bowes Management Services.
Above all, Stan was a people person, quick with a joke or wise crack - and loved to make people laugh. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernadette Church in New Haven, CT. As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours and burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stanley's name to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of The Village at Mariner's Point for their care and fellowship in Stan's last years, and Robin Snell for her loving care. The Celentano Funeral Home is taking care of his arrangements. To leave a condolence, visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 15, 2019