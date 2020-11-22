Bazelewicz, Stanley "Ray"
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Stanley R. Bazelewicz. "Ray", age 73, entered into eternal rest at home on Sunday morning, November 22, 2020, following a long illness. He leaves his loving and devoted wife, Anita (Tramontana) Bazelewicz of forty-eight years. Ray was born in New Britain on October 25, 1947. He was raised in New Britain and graduated from the Moody School of Commerce Accounting, and attended CCSU and SCSU for graduate work. He worked for Schuster Mettler Corp., where he has since retired as an accountant. Among his accomplishments, he proudly and honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Ray loved listening to all genres of music and enjoyed dancing. He shared a deep love and appreciation of animals and was a lifelong member of various animal organizations. In addition to his wife Anita, he is survived by a sister, Jean Apruzzese of Port St. Lucie, FL, in-laws, Al and Sarah Tramontana of Ansonia, Louise and Louie Gardo of Ansonia, Linda Blackwood of Seymour, Donna and Blair Fazzino of Oxford, Joanne and George Sloss of Hobe Sound, FL and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Sarah Bazelewicz and his brother, Mark Bazelewicz. The family sends a heart-felt thank you to Compassus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Visitors are asked to wear masks and physical distance. Ray's funeral service in celebration of his life will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the parlor. Interment with U.S. Army military honors will immediately follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia. Contributions in Ray's memory may be made to the Ansonia Animal Shelter, 1 North Division Street, Ansonia, CT 06401. To sign Stanley's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
