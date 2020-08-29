1/1
Stanley D. Strickland
1925 - 2020
Strickland, Stanley D.
Stanley D. Strickland of Branford died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of the late Florence Liedke Strickland. Stanley was born September 27, 1925 in East Haven, CT, son of the late William Clark and Irene Smith Strickland. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was a graduate of University of New Haven. He worked for 28 years as an insurance clerk for the United Illuminating Company, and the Retail Clerks Union of Southern California until his retirement. Stanley is survived by his children, William C. (Cynthia) Strickland of Bloomfield and Donna Kelly of Branford, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Glenn Strickland, and three brothers Clarke, Harry and Raymond Strickland.
Friends are invited to his visitation on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society @ https://donate.lls.org.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
