|
|
Seliga, Sr., Stanley E.
Stanley Edward Seliga, Sr., age 85 of Shelton, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" A. Seliga, died surrounded by his family on August 15, 2019, at the Bishop Wicke Health Care Center, Shelton. Born in Hazelton, PA on April 5, 1934, he was the son of the late George and Catherine Bunk Seliga. Raised in PA, Mr. Seliga graduated from West Hazelton High School and later was a longtime resident of Bridgeport and Shelton. He was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, a member of VFW Post 9460 of Stratford, the American Legion, Emil Senger Post 22, of Seymour and was a Communicant of St. Joseph Church, Shelton. Mr. Seliga worked as a letter carrier and manager for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years, until the time of his retirement in 1999. Together with his wife Betty, they enjoyed 25 years of retirement in Orange City, FL where he owned and bred champion grey hound racing dogs. Mr. Seliga will be long remembered for his love for his family, especially for his cherished grandchildren. He is survived by his devoted sons; Kevin (Patricia) Seliga of MA, David (Virginia) Seliga of Oxford, Stanley (Karen) Seliga, Jr. of East Haven and John Seliga of Hampton, GA; and six precious grandchildren; Lauren (John Strathern) Seliga, Christine Seliga, Rebecca (Mark) Bova, Nicholas Seliga, Allison Marie Seliga, and Amy Seliga; and an infant great-granddaughter, Ella Elizabeth Bova; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife of 59 years, he was predeceased by brothers, Charles, Anthony, Edward, Joseph and Louis Seliga; sisters, Anna Moran, Mary Moran, Caroline Kowalchick, Nellie Sukel and Theresa Gottstein. Funeral Services will take place on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph Church, 424 Coram Ave., Shelton. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Sts. Cyril & Methodius, Villa Sacred Heart, Danville, PA 17821. Online condolences may be made at
WWW.WAKELEEMEMORIAL.COM
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 17, 2019