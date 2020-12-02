1/
Dr. Stanley Eugene Matyszewski
Matyszewski, Dr. Stanley Eugene
Dr. Stanley Eugene Matyszewski, 83, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of Maureen (Dinnan) Matyszewski.
Dr. Matyszewski was born April 17, 1937 in Bridgeport, CT, the son of the late Stanley J. and Agnes (Malyszka) Matyszewski. He graduated Fairfield Preparatory School ('54), The Johns Hopkins University ('58) and The Yale University School of Medicine ('62). After military service, he returned to Yale for residency and fellowship, and was appointed Asst. Professor, Department of Surgery, Anesthesiology in 1970.
Dr. Matyszewski then practiced anesthesia for 32 years at both Waterbury Hospital and St. Mary's, where he was Chairman of the Anesthesia Department for 18 years. He served as one of the first members of the New Haven Claims Committee for The Connecticut Society of Anesthesiology.
Arrangements – Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 4, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Alderson Ford Funeral Home, Cheshire. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Church of Sweden, Cheshire.

Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 2, 2020.
