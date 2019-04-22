New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Dziamalek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley F. "Frankie D" Dziamalek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley F. "Frankie D" Dziamalek Obituary
Dziamalek, Stanley F. "Frankie D"
Stanley F. "Frankie D" Dziamalek, Sr., 66, beloved husband of Pamela Sutherland Dziamalek of East Haven passed away April 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of Stanley F. "Frankie" Dziamalek, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of East Haven. Cherished grandfather of Tyler Dziamalek. Caring uncle of Cindy and Brianna Allevato. Stanley was born in New Haven on March 24, 1953 a son of the late Stanley A. and Mary Frances Greene Dziamalek. He was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Moran and a brother, Donald T. Dziamalek. Prior to his retirement in 2010, Stanley worked for Charrette Art Supplies for many years. He was an avid fisherman.
Services will be held in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the East Haven Animal Control, 183 Commerce St., East Haven, CT 06512. Sign "Frankie D's" guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now