Dziamalek, Stanley F. "Frankie D"
Stanley F. "Frankie D" Dziamalek, Sr., 66, beloved husband of Pamela Sutherland Dziamalek of East Haven passed away April 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of Stanley F. "Frankie" Dziamalek, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of East Haven. Cherished grandfather of Tyler Dziamalek. Caring uncle of Cindy and Brianna Allevato. Stanley was born in New Haven on March 24, 1953 a son of the late Stanley A. and Mary Frances Greene Dziamalek. He was predeceased by a sister, Patricia Moran and a brother, Donald T. Dziamalek. Prior to his retirement in 2010, Stanley worked for Charrette Art Supplies for many years. He was an avid fisherman.
Services will be held in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven Friday at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the East Haven Animal Control, 183 Commerce St., East Haven, CT 06512.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019