Muzyk, Jr., Stanley F.
Stanley F. Muzyk, Jr. beloved husband of Dorothy Borkowski Muzyk of Derby, died October 31, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Avenue, Derby. Family and friends may call on Wednesday morning 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue. Interment will be private. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019