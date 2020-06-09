Amarante, Stanley J.
Stanley J. Amarante, 92, formerly of West Haven, passed away on June 4, 2020 in Rockland, MA. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elaine (Hilte) Amarante, his daughter Trish (Patty) Amarante, son-in-law David Filardi and grandchildren Mario and Mia Filardi. Stan was born in New Haven on February 28, 1928 and was the son of the late Matthew and Mary (Zlotkowski) Amarante. He served his country in the US Army and attended the CT School of Electronics. He had his own TV repair business before joining Digital Equipment Corporation, where he worked for 22 years. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling, golf, watching baseball and horse races, and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by brothers Andrew, Edward, and Matthew and sisters Grace and Marion. He leaves behind siblings Helen, Ann and Joseph and many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to current social distancing restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather together. Donations may be made in Stan's name to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org).
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 9, 2020.