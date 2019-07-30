|
|
Saska, Stanley J.
Stanley J. "Buzz or Buzzy" Saska, of Ansonia, died Sunday, July 28, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 32 Jewett St., Ansonia. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church. Online condolences may be made at
WWW.WAKELEEMEMORIAL.COM
Published in The New Haven Register on July 31, 2019