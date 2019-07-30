New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
32 Jewett St.
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Saska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley J. Saska


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley J. Saska Obituary
Saska, Stanley J.
Stanley J. "Buzz or Buzzy" Saska, of Ansonia, died Sunday, July 28, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 32 Jewett St., Ansonia. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church. Online condolences may be made at
WWW.WAKELEEMEMORIAL.COM
Published in The New Haven Register on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now