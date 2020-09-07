1/1
Stanley James Rosenfeld
1939 - 2020
Rosenfeld, Stanley James
Stanley James Rosenfeld (Jim) died on September 2, 2020 of natural causes in Seattle, Washington. His wife since 2017, Maria R. Rosenfeld, survives him, as do his sisters, Sheila and Susan, sons Seth Warren (wife Erika) and Howard Phillip (wife Heather), and three grandchildren, Isaac Robert Rosenfeld, and Zoë and Solome McPherson. He was previously married to Susan Rosenfeld (Katz). Jim was raised in New Haven by Robert and Elise Rosenfeld and graduated Hopkins Grammar School in 1957.

Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 7, 2020.
