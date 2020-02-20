|
Kryznel, Stanley
Thomaston - Stanley Kryznel, aged 93, longtime resident of North Haven, peacefully passed away early on the morning of February 19th.
Stanley was born to Joseph Kryznel and Anna Dziedzic Kryznel in Wilkes Barre, PA. His father, an immigrant from Poland, worked in the coal mines. In the early 1940s the family moved to New Haven in pursuit of economic opportunity. Stanley served his country during World War II, enlisting in the Navy in 1944 and did his part to help defeat fascism. In 1952 he joined the New Haven police department, serving for 38 years. In 1954 he married Celine Wanat. After retirement in 1987, Stanley spent countless days with friends on Long Island Sound, angling for stripers and blues. When not on the water, he enjoyed tending his tomato plants, fixing cars, and tinkering with all manner of small engine machines.
Stanley was preceded by his wife Celine in 2004. His siblings; Teddy, Stella, Jennie and Freddy also all preceded him. He is survived by his daughters Kathleen Furman, Carole and her husband Shane McClellan, son Stanley Kryznel, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
They will forever remember him for his kindness, generosity and hard work.
Funeral services will be held at St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld St, New Haven on Saturday, February 22 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2020