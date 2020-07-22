Myjak, Stanley L.
Stanley L. Myjak, of New Haven, passed away peacefully in his home on July 20, 2020. He was born May 29, 1924 in New Haven, a son of the late Anthony and Agnes Majchrzak Myjak. Stanley was the owner of the SL Myjak Company and a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. He will be remembered for his heroic efforts saving lives during the horrific Franklin St. fire. The garment factory fire began on a freezing cold January day in the late fifties. The fire took many lives as there were few places from which to escape. The one fire escape was, for some unknown reason, bolted down. Stanley grabbed a sledgehammer and after several attempts, broke the bolt, allowing several women to escape to safety. He never took credit for his actions and chose not to discuss the happenings of that day. Stanley is survived by his brother Frank (Judith) Myjak of Branford and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 5 brothers and 6 sisters.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 12 noon in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery office. Masks and social distancing are required.