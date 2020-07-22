1/
Stanley L. Myjak
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myjak, Stanley L.
Stanley L. Myjak, of New Haven, passed away peacefully in his home on July 20, 2020. He was born May 29, 1924 in New Haven, a son of the late Anthony and Agnes Majchrzak Myjak. Stanley was the owner of the SL Myjak Company and a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. He will be remembered for his heroic efforts saving lives during the horrific Franklin St. fire. The garment factory fire began on a freezing cold January day in the late fifties. The fire took many lives as there were few places from which to escape. The one fire escape was, for some unknown reason, bolted down. Stanley grabbed a sledgehammer and after several attempts, broke the bolt, allowing several women to escape to safety. He never took credit for his actions and chose not to discuss the happenings of that day. Stanley is survived by his brother Frank (Judith) Myjak of Branford and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 5 brothers and 6 sisters.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 12 noon in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery office. Masks and social distancing are required. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Sign the guestbook for Mr. Myjak online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Lawrence Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lupinski Funeral Home
821 State St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-4205
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
What a hero! I remember that awful fire. We could see the flames and smoke from City Point across the water (now filled in and known as "Long Wharf"). How modest this man was not to seek recognition. May he rest in peace with New Haven's thanks....
Carolyn Hunihan
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved