PRUSINSKI, STANLEY M.
Stanley M. Prusinski, 95, of Northford passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to the late Lucy Quinto Prusinski. Stanley was born in New Haven on January 9, 1925 and was the son of the late Stephen and Sofie Bernat Prusinski. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy on the USS Bataan in the Phillipines during WW II and had worked as a Lyonotype Machinist for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the Northford V.F.W. #8294, enjoyed going fishing with his longtime friend Thomas Romano, was a Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Father of Stanley M. Prusinski and Steven N. (Terry) Prusinski. Grandfather of Jeffrey Prusinski, Sarah (Kenny) Stellate, and Juliane Prusinski. Great-grandfather of Audriana Stellate. Predeceased by sisters Jane (Jennie) McKosky, Bertha Zirlis, Helen Care and brothers Teddy and Phillip Prusinski.
The visiting hours will be Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Parish at St. Augustine's Church, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford at 11:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com