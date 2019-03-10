Stein, Stanley Melvin

Stanley Melvin Stein, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home with his immediate family on March 7. He resided in Hamden, CT for 55 years. He was the loving husband of Barbara Yurman Stein for 57 years. Stanley was the proud father of Susan Stein Massicott and husband Roy of South Meriden, Owen Stein and wife Bonnie of Stratford, and Lawrence Stein and wife Jennifer of Hamden. He was a devoted grandfather of Sarah, Ben, Jacob, and Josh Stein and Karissa and Robert Massicott. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Stein Caplan of Hamden.

Stanley proudly served in the U.S. Navy three terms totaling 11 years. He worked as a cigar salesman to support his family. Stanley enjoyed traveling with his family, playing paddleball, body-surfing at Misquamicut State Beach, vacationing in Aruba and ushering at Quinnipiac University.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday afternoon March 10 at 1:30 o'clock at Temple Beth Sholom 1809 Whitney Avenue in Hamden with Interment Services to follow in Beth Sholom Cemetery, Alling St. Hamden. Shiva will be held at the family's home 15 Carroll Road in Hamden, Monday – Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

Donations can be sent to Temple Beth Sholom Caplan/Stein Endowment Fund, CT. Hospice, or a .