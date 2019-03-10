New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Temple Beth Sholom
1809 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT
Shiva
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:45 PM
the family's home
15 Carroll Road
Hamden, CT
Shiva
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:45 PM
the family's home
15 Carroll Road
Hamden, CT
Shiva
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:45 PM
the family's home
15 Carroll Road
Hamden, CT
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:45 PM
the family's home
15 Carroll Road
Hamden, CT
Stein, Stanley Melvin
Stanley Melvin Stein, 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home with his immediate family on March 7. He resided in Hamden, CT for 55 years. He was the loving husband of Barbara Yurman Stein for 57 years. Stanley was the proud father of Susan Stein Massicott and husband Roy of South Meriden, Owen Stein and wife Bonnie of Stratford, and Lawrence Stein and wife Jennifer of Hamden. He was a devoted grandfather of Sarah, Ben, Jacob, and Josh Stein and Karissa and Robert Massicott. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Stein Caplan of Hamden.
Stanley proudly served in the U.S. Navy three terms totaling 11 years. He worked as a cigar salesman to support his family. Stanley enjoyed traveling with his family, playing paddleball, body-surfing at Misquamicut State Beach, vacationing in Aruba and ushering at Quinnipiac University.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday afternoon March 10 at 1:30 o'clock at Temple Beth Sholom 1809 Whitney Avenue in Hamden with Interment Services to follow in Beth Sholom Cemetery, Alling St. Hamden. Shiva will be held at the family's home 15 Carroll Road in Hamden, Monday – Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
Donations can be sent to Temple Beth Sholom Caplan/Stein Endowment Fund, CT. Hospice, or a .The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefunralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019
