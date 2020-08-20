1/1
Stanley N. Hopkins
1936 - 2020
Hopkins, Stanley N.
Stanley N. Hopkins 84, of Hamden beloved husband of Dorothy A. Camera Hopkins passed away on August 20, 2020 at his home. Loving father of James (Wendy Nylen) Hopkins of Bridgeport, Anthony and Brian Hopkins both of East Haven and Joseph (Dea) Hopkins of Shelton. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Brother of Elaine (Ralph) Vitale and William (Susan) Hopkins all of Hudson, FL and Nancy (Robert) Girasuolo of West Haven and the late Carol Marchitto and David Hopkins. Stanley was born in New Haven on February 5, 1936 son of the late Stanley N. and Eleanor Bedell Hopkins. Prior to his retirement, Stanley was a mechanic for Metro North Railroad and a proud Navy veteran.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven MONDAY morning at 11:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 12:00. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call MONDAY morning from 9:30 to 11:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice Care, 111 Founders Plaza # 1803 East Hartford, CT 06108 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
AUG
24
Service
11:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
