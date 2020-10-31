To the family of Mr. O,

I was saddened to see of Mr. O's passing. What a great teacher and a great guy! He taught trig, geometry and he and Wm Enters helped us with algebra for chemistry & physics because he knew the algebra teacher my grad year did not get the job done. Mr. O prepared me well for college trig, geometry & calculus and he planted the seed of confidence to take some heavy math for an epidemiology degree from VCU School of Medicine. Many thanks to him for being one of many who've made my life better. Wished I dropped a line before this. Thank you & God's speed Mr. O! So sorry for your loss.

Michael Kelo

Student