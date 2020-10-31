1/1
Stanley P. Osowiecki
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Osowiecki, Stanley P.
Stanley P. Osowiecki, age 73, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on October 19, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen A. Sheehy Osowiecki. Stanley was born in Derby on August 7, 1947, son of the late Stanley J. and Victoria Stanul Osowiecki. Stanley began his career as a math teacher at Emmet O'Brien Technical H.S. in Ansonia where he also served as Department Head and Golf Coach. Later, he became the Assistant Director at Eli Whitney Technical H.S. in New Haven and Henry Abbott Technical H.S. in Danbury. Stanley was later employed as the Administrator for the State of Connecticut Vocational Adult Education Department until his retirement in 2002. Stanley was an die hard NY Mets and Chicago Bears fan. He was happiest at his home away from home in Cape Cod. Stanley enjoyed photography and has his own online photography business and was very meticulous about yard work and landscaping. Every project he did always had his special touch and looked beautiful. In addition to his wife Kathleen, Stanley leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Stanley T. Osowiecki, of Milford, daughter, Kristen A. Miller (fiancé Joseph Priestley), of Beacon Falls, grandson, Jake R. Miller and granddaughter, Sabrina A. Osowiecki. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Saint Michael's Church, 25 Maple Avenue in Beacon Falls for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Please meet directly at church at 9:45 a.m. Masks are required in church as well as social distancing. Inurnment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Mausoleum in Derby. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stanley's memory may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital at www.giveclosertofree.org. To sign Stanley's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Michael’s Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
October 30, 2020
We were saddened to hear of “Uncle Oz” passing. He was a thoughtful and caring person who helped foster my love of trading cards and memorabilia. Each year for Christmas I was given a Topps Baseball card complete set that he would compile himself. That meant he had to track down and organize 792 different cards per year! An amazing man.

My deepest sympathies to Kathy, Stan Jr, and Kristin.
Kevin and Katherine Haley
October 29, 2020
Kathy, Bob and I are very Sorry to hear about Stan’s passing. Our thoughs and prayers are with u and your family.
Robert Tiano
Classmate
October 26, 2020
Thank You Mr. Osowiecki, I'm going to miss our Met's Talks.
Kevin Mcduffie
Friend
October 26, 2020
May God Bless you all during this very hard time. So very sorry to hear this news.
Lisa Piccioli
Friend
October 24, 2020
Dear Kathy Kristin and Stan Jr. So sorry for your loss. He was a great man and father. We have many memories of lunch and dinners with Kris and Maria at Fairfield. He will always be with you. Love you guys!❤❤
Donald and Carolyn Dechello
Friend
October 24, 2020
To Kathy, Kristen, Jake and family - I'm thinking of all of you during this difficult time. You are a loving, supportive, close-knit family. You've created many wonderful memories through the years to cherish. Hold onto those memories and each other.
Gina Marenna
Friend
October 23, 2020
To the family of Mr. O,
I was saddened to see of Mr. O's passing. What a great teacher and a great guy! He taught trig, geometry and he and Wm Enters helped us with algebra for chemistry & physics because he knew the algebra teacher my grad year did not get the job done. Mr. O prepared me well for college trig, geometry & calculus and he planted the seed of confidence to take some heavy math for an epidemiology degree from VCU School of Medicine. Many thanks to him for being one of many who've made my life better. Wished I dropped a line before this. Thank you & God's speed Mr. O! So sorry for your loss.
Michael Kelo
Student
October 22, 2020
To the family of Mr.Os. Prayers and Condolences on your loss. Mr. Os. Was my Algebra/Math teacher at Emmett O'Brien from 1973-1975. He was also one of my favorite people. I will always remember him fondly.
Fred Uleano E.O.B Tech 1975.
Fred Uleano
Teacher
October 22, 2020
Stash was one of my favorite teachers at Emmett O’brisen. He was also my golf coach. RIP Mr. Osowiecki.
Jerome Fainer
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved