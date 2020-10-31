Osowiecki, Stanley P.
Stanley P. Osowiecki, age 73, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on October 19, 2020, at Waterbury Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen A. Sheehy Osowiecki. Stanley was born in Derby on August 7, 1947, son of the late Stanley J. and Victoria Stanul Osowiecki. Stanley began his career as a math teacher at Emmet O'Brien Technical H.S. in Ansonia where he also served as Department Head and Golf Coach. Later, he became the Assistant Director at Eli Whitney Technical H.S. in New Haven and Henry Abbott Technical H.S. in Danbury. Stanley was later employed as the Administrator for the State of Connecticut Vocational Adult Education Department until his retirement in 2002. Stanley was an die hard NY Mets and Chicago Bears fan. He was happiest at his home away from home in Cape Cod. Stanley enjoyed photography and has his own online photography business and was very meticulous about yard work and landscaping. Every project he did always had his special touch and looked beautiful. In addition to his wife Kathleen, Stanley leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Stanley T. Osowiecki, of Milford, daughter, Kristen A. Miller (fiancé Joseph Priestley), of Beacon Falls, grandson, Jake R. Miller and granddaughter, Sabrina A. Osowiecki. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Saint Michael's Church, 25 Maple Avenue in Beacon Falls for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Please meet directly at church at 9:45 a.m. Masks are required in church as well as social distancing. Inurnment will follow in Mt. St. Peter Mausoleum in Derby. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stanley's memory may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital at www.giveclosertofree.org
