Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Stanley R. Golebiewski


1931 - 2020
Stanley R. Golebiewski Obituary
Golebiewski, Stanley R.
Stanley R. Golebiewski, 89, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 in his home. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to Betty Stagg Golebiewski. Stanley was born in New York, NY on March 18, 1931, son of the late Michael and Mary (Ponatishen) Golebiewski. After attending New Haven schools, Stanley attended Alliance College in Pennsylvania before enlisting in the military. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War throughout the South Pacific and was proud to be a lifetime member of the American Legion. Stanley went on to a career in land surveying, retiring from Clarence Blair Associates, New Haven where he was a partner. He was an avid fan of the UConn Women's basketball team.
Along with his wife, Stanley is survived by his daughter Amy E. Cook (Thomas); sons David S. (Karen), Christopher M. (Lisa), Todd S. (Michelle), Mark R., and Michael T. Golebiewski. Stanley leaves behind 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Stanley was predeceased by his daughter Lynne S. Golebiewski Allgaier; brothers Joseph and Walter Golebiewski; and sisters Anne Tyler, Sophie Jasuirkowski, and Helen DeCerbo.
Stanley's funeral services will be private. Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden is assisting with the arrangements. To share a condolence with his family, please visit
www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
