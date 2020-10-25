1/1
Stanley R. Shaw Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shaw Jr., Stanley R.
Stanley R. Shaw Jr., 91, of East Longmeadow passed away October 23, 2020 at East Village Place. Stanley, son of the late Stanley and Bertha Mae (Harlow) Shaw, was born in Waterbury, CT on December 23, 1928. He was a graduate of Hillhouse High School in New Haven, CT and went on to attain his Bachelor's degree in accounting from Quinnipiac College. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps. Stanley worked as a human resource manager for Hasbro where he retired in 1992 after many years of faithful service. He was a multisport athlete who loved playing basketball, racquetball, and running. Stanley competed in the Senior Olympics at Springfield College on the basketball team. In his older years, Stanley became an avid golfer. He was a member of the East Longmeadow Rotary Club where he received the Paul Harris Fellow Award, the East Longmeadow Chamber of Commerce, and the Legislative Steering Committee for many years. Stanley was also the treasurer of the Birdie Train at Elmcrest Country Club. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret H. (Foley) Shaw in 2016. Stanley will be missed by all who knew him, including his son, Stanley Shaw, III and his wife Patricia of Wilbraham; his daughters, Wendy MacKechnie and her husband Jeffrey of East Longmeadow, and Karalee Shaw of Gardena, CA; his grandchildren, Enrico Villamino, III, Matthew MacKechnie and his wife Andrea, Melinda Shaw Elwell and her husband Jonathan, Cody Villamaino and his wife Judith, Stanley Shaw IV, Caitlyn MacKechnie Milbier and her husband Brian, Shane Villamaino, and Laura MacKechnie Clark and her husband Patrick; his great-grandchildren, Madeline, Owen, Benjamin, Summer, Matt, Colin, Wyatt, Avery, Braelyn, Easton, Jacob, John, Gannon, Penelope, Elliot, Isabelle, Lilah, and Amelia; and many extended family members and friends. Visiting Hours for Stanley will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sampson's Chapel of the Acres, 21 Tinkham Road, Springfield. Friends are invited to meet directly at St. Patrick's Church, 1900 Allen Street, Springfield on October 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. for Stanley's Liturgy of Christian Burial. Rites of Committal and Interment will follow in Baptist Village Cemetery, Hampden Road, East Longmeadow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Stanley's memory may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved