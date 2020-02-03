Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Kaliszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley S. Kaliszewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley S. Kaliszewski Obituary
Kaliszewski, Stanley S.
Stanley S. Kaliszewski, 88, of Derby, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Stanley was born in New Haven on August 2, 1931 to Stephen and Elizabeth (Polaski) Kaliszewski. A graduate of New Haven High School, Stanley enlisted into the Army and proudly served as a Sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. After his service, Stanley worked at Dahill Roofing in New Haven until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Regina (Stevens) Kaliszewski, two sons, Steven and Richard Kaliszewski, both of Derby, and two daughters Dawn LaBarba of Derby and Ariane (Andrew) Vinci of Palm Coast, FL. Grandfather to Lindsay (Dana) Haigh, Lisa LaBarba, Steed Kaliszewski, Nicole Vinci and Andria Vinci. Great-grandfather to Kaleb and Roman Haigh and Deon Rodrigues. Brother of Lucy (Sam) Bimonte and the late Estelle Palumbo, Bernice Van Steenburgh, Anna Kaliszewski, Mary DeMatteo, Helen Mandell, Josephine Dunsing, Alice Gladwin, Dorothy Kaliszewski and Anthony Kaliszewski.
Cremation services provided by Affordable Cremation of East Hampton, CT.
Interment with Military Funeral Honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery of VA at a date yet to be determined.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -