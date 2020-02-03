|
|
Kaliszewski, Stanley S.
Stanley S. Kaliszewski, 88, of Derby, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Stanley was born in New Haven on August 2, 1931 to Stephen and Elizabeth (Polaski) Kaliszewski. A graduate of New Haven High School, Stanley enlisted into the Army and proudly served as a Sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. After his service, Stanley worked at Dahill Roofing in New Haven until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Regina (Stevens) Kaliszewski, two sons, Steven and Richard Kaliszewski, both of Derby, and two daughters Dawn LaBarba of Derby and Ariane (Andrew) Vinci of Palm Coast, FL. Grandfather to Lindsay (Dana) Haigh, Lisa LaBarba, Steed Kaliszewski, Nicole Vinci and Andria Vinci. Great-grandfather to Kaleb and Roman Haigh and Deon Rodrigues. Brother of Lucy (Sam) Bimonte and the late Estelle Palumbo, Bernice Van Steenburgh, Anna Kaliszewski, Mary DeMatteo, Helen Mandell, Josephine Dunsing, Alice Gladwin, Dorothy Kaliszewski and Anthony Kaliszewski.
Cremation services provided by Affordable Cremation of East Hampton, CT.
Interment with Military Funeral Honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery of VA at a date yet to be determined.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 4, 2020