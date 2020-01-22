|
Scholsohn, Stanley
Stanley Scholsohn, 89, of Woodbridge, Connecticut, and Scottsdale, Arizona, beloved husband of almost 60 years to Marlene Kugell Scholsohn died in Scottsdale on January 18th, 2020.
Born in Richmond Hills, New York, on December 23, 1930, he was the cherished son of the late Ephraim Fischel Scholsohn and Dina Grossman Scholsohn. Stan was the beloved father of Elisa Scholsohn Black of Woodbridge, Connecticut and Jill Dana Scholsohn of Kent, Connecticut. His sons-in-law were Dan Greenbaum and Thomas Black. He was also the much-loved grandfather of their children, Dana Beth Black, Sammy Black, River Bear Greenbaum, and Zoey Bee Greenbaum.
He attended New York University uptown and graduated from the University of Connecticut, and also attended law school at Boston University before he went on to become the co-owner of Star Drug Distributors in West Haven.
Stan was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Woodbridge Country Club, the Oak Lane country club and the Quinnipiac Club. He was known by his friends as the 'White Knight' because of the impressive thick white hair he had from the age of thirty until his passing.
Memorial services will be be in May in Woodbridge, Connecticut, at a time and date to be announced. For more information, you can contact Robert Shure and Son funeral home in New Haven, Connecticut.
Donations can be made to Hospice or a .
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020