|
|
Swimmer, Stanley
Stanley Swimmer, 88. Passed away peacefully with family by his side. Swimmer was born May 10, 1931 in Sosnowiec, Poland. A holocaust survivor, he emigrated to the New Haven area in 1946, where he was adopted by the Kornman family of West Haven.
A graduate of West Haven High School and Quinnipiac College, Swimmer served in the Air Force and made his career in the automotive business. He was the owner of Levine's Transmissions on the Boulevard. Stanley was active with many community activities including Past President New Haven Probus, Woodbridge Lions Club, Commander, State Commission of Civil Engineers & Land Surveyors.
Swimmer was predeceased by his parents, Isaac and Fanny, and four siblings, Eva, Rose, Toby and Aaron. He was devotedly married for 56 years to the late Hermine Frankenberger Swimmer. The couple is survived by three married children, Alan (Jill) Swimmer (Parkland, FL), James (Cheryl) Swimmer (Norwich)
and Toby (John) Gehm (Hamden).
Stanley loved to spend time in Florida, cruising with his family, and kvelling over his ten Grandchildren (John, Brian, Alyssa, Ethan, Steven, Rebecca, Emily, Joshua, Noah and Benjamin) and four Great-grandchildren. He often frequented 500 Blake Street, where he was affectionately known as Stosh, and loved to play gin rummy with his friends at Oak Lane Country Club.
Funeral Services will be held at Congregation Mishkan Israel Cemetery Chapel, 701 Whalley Avenue, New Haven TUESDAY (Today) Nov.26 at 2:00 p.m. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 p.m. Shiva will be held at Congregation Mishkan Israel, 785 Ridge Road, Hamden Tuesday evening following the service until 8 p.m. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements.
Contributions appreciated to March of the Living, Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach, 9901 Donna Klein Boulevard, Boca Raton, Florida 33428. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 26, 2019