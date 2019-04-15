Schmidt, Stasia

Stasia Schmidt, 99, of Cranford, NJ, passed away quietly at home on April 13, 2019. She was born in Jersey City and attended school there, including Snyder High School. She worked for the Perfect Brassiere Company and Western Electric in Kearny up until she got married to her beloved husband, George, in 1947. They were married for 62 years. Stasia and George lived in Jersey City for a few years, then moved out to Cranford in the 1950's. They had three children, Joanne, Steven, and Kathryn. Stasia and George moved with their family to Hamden, Connecticut in 1964 through Western Electric and the Southern New England Telephone Company, but returned to Cranford in 1975. Stasia and George were members of the Cranford Senior Citizen Club. They were also active in St. Michael's Church in Cranford.

Stasia was the kind of person everyone would remember if they met her. She had an upbeat, outgoing personality and had much to say about any topic. She would say whatever came into her mind without any "filters". She would be the life of any party. She cared about her family a great deal and had a wonderful faith in God. Her prayers kept her strong throughout any obstacles that would arise. Stasia's home healthcare aides, Lisa and Kevin Grunder were such a blessing to have. We are all grateful to them.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cranford First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 1771, 6 Centennial Avenue, Cranford, NJ 07016. Donations may also be made online at their website: www.cranfordfirstaid.org. We would also like to thank the Cranford Fire Department and the Cranford Police Department for their excellent assistance when Stasia needed them. In addition, we would like to thank Haven Hospice, especially Kathy and Shamara, for their gentle home care. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 16, 2019