Krzyzanski, Stefania
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Stefania Krzyzanski who entered eternal life after a short stay at Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael Campus on June 15, 2020. Born January 23, 1926 in Brody, Poland, Stefania was the daughter of Michael and Maria Komorowski and was one of ten children. Two of her siblings died early as a result of typhoid fever. Stefania's life was quite harsh and difficult. At the age of 13, the German Army invaded Poland where Stefania, her sister Rose and brothers Karol and Joe, along with their mom were taken back to Germany where they worked in a work camp until they were freed by American forces as World War II came to an end. Her family then found themselves in Quincy, MA. It was there that she met her husband Michael Krzyzanski and they married in 1953. Shortly thereafter they traveled to New Haven where they resided until their passing. Stefania is survived by her sons Fr. John Krzyzanski, OFM Conv of Ellicott City, MD, Frank Krzyzanski and his wife Cori of Bridgeport and Joseph Krzyzanski of New Haven. She is an aunt to Christine, Irene, John & Eddie who live in Illinois. Stefania was predeceased by her husband of 23 years in 1976 and her youngest and only daughter Mary Ann Krzyzanski in 2011. Stefania loved to sew and was able to use her talent to make her children their clothes through their formative years. She put her talent to work by sewing the altar server garments they wore at Mass and making the lectern banners used throughout the church year. She also helped her friends when they had sewing issues. A Polish cook, she cooked for a short period of time for the priests at St. Stanislaus, the parish to which she attended Mass each week. Her chicken noodle soup which she made every Sunday was loved by all who had the privilege of having a bowl. In addition, she was an "expert" pierogi maker. She would make them quite often especially on Friday. She loved making the pierogi so much that she would volunteer each year to go to her son John's seminary in Granby, MA where he was preparing for priesthood. To support the education of the seminarians, they held an event each year where crafts, games, entertainment and a variety of gourmet foods were featured, including her pierogi. She would go there several days before the event and make about 2,000 pierogi by herself. Because she always had a heart for religious priests and nuns, she would make an additional 500 so the friars could enjoy them the Friday before the event since you could not eat meat on that day. The seminarians always looked forward to her visits. Stefania was a woman of great faith, love and prayer. She would attend church each week, taking her children with her. She taught them to pray every day before they went to bed on their knees before a crucifix. When she was not able to go to church because of health issues she would watch several Masses on TV each day. In addition, she would say somewhere around 30 rosaries each day for people who needed them because of personal or financial difficulties. She was an inspiration to all who encountered her. Her love, care and patience were virtues she exemplified daily. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Stefania's family wishes to thank all those who took care of her physical needs, especially Jeannie Ruggiero whose love, compassion and kindness were important to Stefania and to Bernice Kijewski who always made sure her spiritual needs were provided for.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 11 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Church. According to regulations no more than 100 people may be in Church, you must wear a mask, respect social distancing rules and minimize personal contact. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. You must wear a mask and respect social distancing rules. Visiting hours will be private. Kindly omit flowers and make memorial contributions to the Franciscan Friars Education Fund, 12300 Folly Quarter Road, Ellicott City, MD, 21042-1419 for the continued education of future religious priests or ORTV.org 15 Peach Orchard Rd., Prospect, CT, 06712 (This is the Archdiocese of Hartford's address where daily Mass is featured. Stefanie watched this TV Mass faithfully each day.) The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street is in care of arrangements. Sign Stefania's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com.
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Stefania Krzyzanski who entered eternal life after a short stay at Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael Campus on June 15, 2020. Born January 23, 1926 in Brody, Poland, Stefania was the daughter of Michael and Maria Komorowski and was one of ten children. Two of her siblings died early as a result of typhoid fever. Stefania's life was quite harsh and difficult. At the age of 13, the German Army invaded Poland where Stefania, her sister Rose and brothers Karol and Joe, along with their mom were taken back to Germany where they worked in a work camp until they were freed by American forces as World War II came to an end. Her family then found themselves in Quincy, MA. It was there that she met her husband Michael Krzyzanski and they married in 1953. Shortly thereafter they traveled to New Haven where they resided until their passing. Stefania is survived by her sons Fr. John Krzyzanski, OFM Conv of Ellicott City, MD, Frank Krzyzanski and his wife Cori of Bridgeport and Joseph Krzyzanski of New Haven. She is an aunt to Christine, Irene, John & Eddie who live in Illinois. Stefania was predeceased by her husband of 23 years in 1976 and her youngest and only daughter Mary Ann Krzyzanski in 2011. Stefania loved to sew and was able to use her talent to make her children their clothes through their formative years. She put her talent to work by sewing the altar server garments they wore at Mass and making the lectern banners used throughout the church year. She also helped her friends when they had sewing issues. A Polish cook, she cooked for a short period of time for the priests at St. Stanislaus, the parish to which she attended Mass each week. Her chicken noodle soup which she made every Sunday was loved by all who had the privilege of having a bowl. In addition, she was an "expert" pierogi maker. She would make them quite often especially on Friday. She loved making the pierogi so much that she would volunteer each year to go to her son John's seminary in Granby, MA where he was preparing for priesthood. To support the education of the seminarians, they held an event each year where crafts, games, entertainment and a variety of gourmet foods were featured, including her pierogi. She would go there several days before the event and make about 2,000 pierogi by herself. Because she always had a heart for religious priests and nuns, she would make an additional 500 so the friars could enjoy them the Friday before the event since you could not eat meat on that day. The seminarians always looked forward to her visits. Stefania was a woman of great faith, love and prayer. She would attend church each week, taking her children with her. She taught them to pray every day before they went to bed on their knees before a crucifix. When she was not able to go to church because of health issues she would watch several Masses on TV each day. In addition, she would say somewhere around 30 rosaries each day for people who needed them because of personal or financial difficulties. She was an inspiration to all who encountered her. Her love, care and patience were virtues she exemplified daily. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Stefania's family wishes to thank all those who took care of her physical needs, especially Jeannie Ruggiero whose love, compassion and kindness were important to Stefania and to Bernice Kijewski who always made sure her spiritual needs were provided for.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday morning at 11 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Church. According to regulations no more than 100 people may be in Church, you must wear a mask, respect social distancing rules and minimize personal contact. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. You must wear a mask and respect social distancing rules. Visiting hours will be private. Kindly omit flowers and make memorial contributions to the Franciscan Friars Education Fund, 12300 Folly Quarter Road, Ellicott City, MD, 21042-1419 for the continued education of future religious priests or ORTV.org 15 Peach Orchard Rd., Prospect, CT, 06712 (This is the Archdiocese of Hartford's address where daily Mass is featured. Stefanie watched this TV Mass faithfully each day.) The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street is in care of arrangements. Sign Stefania's guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 16, 2020.