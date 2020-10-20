Wronski, Stefania
Stefania Klimeck Wronski, 100, of Middleborough, MA, formerly of New Haven and East Haven, passed away peacefully March 21, 2020 in Nemasket Healthcare Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Edmund Wronski. Stefania was born in Poland on October 15, 1919, a daughter of the late Stanislaw and Frances Gawor Klimeck. On February 10, 1940, Stefania and her family, including the entire village in which she lived, would be loaded onto cattle cars. They would spend weeks on the train before arriving in the Soviet Union to a forced labor camp in Arkhangelsk by Russian soldiers. They were forced to work in the forests, through frigid winters and nightless summers. Her whole family survived the ordeal and would be set free. On their 6,000 mile journey to freedom, she would see her sister, Helen, and her parents die of starvation. To strike back, Stefania became a military nurse and worked at a field hospital in Italy where she would meet her future husband. After making their home in the United States she worked as a machine operator, making coils, at Echlin Manufacturing for many years before her retirement. She was the cherished mother of Christine Miller and her husband Barry of Bellvue, CO and Michael Wronski and his wife Linda of Taunton, MA. Grandmother of Derrick Wronski and his wife Ann of Lakeville, MA, Jessica Wronski and her partner Kristin Suslowicz of Stoughton, MA, Lizzie Schenk and her husband Aaron of Durango, CO and Matthew Miller of Bellvue, CO. Great grandmother of Nathan Wronski of Lakeville MA, Emma and Sawyer Schenk of Durango, CO. Sister of the late Genowefa Czdykowska, Helen and Andrew Klimeck.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State Street, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Stanislaus Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Sign the guestbook online for Mrs. Wronski at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com