Ferraro, Stella
Stella Buono Ferraro 94, of Meriden formerly of Clay St., New Haven, beloved wife of the late John Ferraro, passed away on August 10, 2019 in the Masonicare Health Center surrounded by her family. Loving mother of Vincenzo (Sue) Ferraro of New Haven, Rosa (Mark) Lesage of Meriden, Anthony (Rosemarie) Ferraro of East Haven, Andrew (Lina) Ferraro of North Haven, Luigi (Ann) Ferraro of Wallingford, Nicholas (JoAnna) Ferraro of East Haven and the late Giovanna Ferraro. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Grandmother of the late Rose and Mark Ferraro. Sister of Maria Luongo of Toronto, CA, Maria "Tina" DiPaola of Meriden and the late Julia, Filomena, Luigi, Pasquale and Domenico Buono. Sister-in-law of Olga Buono and Luigia Ferraro both of New Haven. Mother-in-law of the late Domenico Bonavena. Stella was born in Montesarchio, Province of Benevento, Italy on April 11, 1925 daughter of the late Antonio and Maria Stanzione Buono. Prior to her retirement, Stella worked for the Gant Shirt Company and was a quality inspector for the Robby Len Company. Stella and her late husband, John, immigrated to the United States in 1969 along with their three children. Stella loved to garden, cook, knit and most of all loved being with her family. Stella recognized the beauty in everyone.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven TUESDAY morning at 10:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at St. Francis Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on MONDAY from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Sign Stella's guest book online at:
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019