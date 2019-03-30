New Haven Register Obituaries
|
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Stella H. Brightman


Brightman, Stella H.
Stella H. Mierzejewski Brightman, 82, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Evergreen Woods, North Branford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 54 years to Harold C. Brightman, Jr. Stella was born in New Haven on May 5, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Leontina Postemski Mierzejewski. She adored her grandchildren. Mother of Susan (Curt) Goettlich, Vincent J. (Nora) Kupinski and the late Audrey C. Murphy. Grandmother of Christina and Danielle Murphy.
Sister of Edward (Donna) Mierzejewski.
The visiting hours will be Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Funeral services will take place in the funeral home on Monday morning at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 30, 2019
