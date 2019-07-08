Varga, Stella

Stella H. (Opilowsky) Varga, age 93, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019. Stella was the widow of Roland C. Varga. She was born in Duquesne, PA on December 16, 1925, a daughter of the late John and Julia (Salwarowska) Opilowsky. Stella is survived by her daughters, Candace V. Happe and her husband George of Pompton Plains, NJ and Diane V. Roche and her husband Frank of Hamden; her sons, Bruce Varga and his wife Linda of Pittsburgh, PA, Richard Varga and his wife Maria of Clinton and Daniel Varga and his wife Kathleen of Seguin, TX; sister, Cecelia Wibblesman of California; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings Victoria, Michael and John Opilowsky, Helen Seeman and Mary Danko. Moving from Pennsylvania in 1968, Stella had been a resident of Hamden for over 50 years. She was employed by the Bradlees Department Store for over 25 years before her retirement. Stella enjoyed traveling. She and her beloved husband Ron traveled throughout the U.S., returning many times to their favorite vacation spot, Virginia Beach. Other trips included Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, the Caribbean and Hawaii. Stella loved to be in the company of her family especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Stella loved playing Bingo, often traveling with her friends to nearby towns to play. For the past eighteen months Stella was a resident of Benchmark Senior Assisted Living in Hamden, where the compassionate staff came to know and love her. She became very comfortable there, always commenting that "everyone knows my name." During ice cream socials when asked what flavor she would like she always responded "I'll have a little of each." Stella's family would like to thank the Hospice nurses and aides from Constellation Healthcare for helping make her last days comfortable, peaceful and dignified.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Stephen's Church, 400 Ridge Road, Hamden and may follow to All Saints Cemetery in North Haven for her interment. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Contributions in Stella's memory may be made to the Hamden Benchmark Associate Holiday Fund, 35 Hamden Hills Dr., Hamden, CT 06518. To send a condolence to her family, please see: www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 9, 2019