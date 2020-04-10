|
Conte, Stephan "Steve" E.
Stephan "Steve" E. Conte, 87, of East Haven passed away April 9, 2020. Husband of the late Marion Onorato Conte. Beloved father of Sabrina (Brian) Paradis of Northford and Victoria (Kenneth) Freed of West Hartford. Cherished grandfather of Mackenzie and Dylan Burwell, Max, Natalie, Marissa and Alexandra Freed. Brother of Barbara Conte of Hamden, Sandra Bencivengo of East Haven, Stephanie Conte of Glastonbury, Mary and Joseph Conte both of Florida. Uncle of Kimberly Glynn and brother-in-law of Diane Glynn. Steve was born in New Haven April 30, 1932 a son of the late Alexander and Marie Conte. Prior to his retirement, he was a carpenter all of his life. Steve loved spending time with his family and was an avid artist.
Services and burial are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the at . Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven. Sign Steve's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020